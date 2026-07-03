Official logo unveiled for Baku 2026 World Judo Championships

The official logo of the 2026 World Judo Championships has been unveiled ahead of the tournament, which will take place in Baku from October 4 to 11, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The concept of the logo is inspired by Azerbaijan's identity as the "Land of Fire." Its central flame element symbolizes not only the country's most recognizable national image but also the determination, energy and fighting spirit of judokas competing on the tatami.

According to the federation, the logo's color palette has been designed to convey modernity, dynamism and visual depth, while its overall identity reflects the global prestige of the World Championships and the intensity of judo.

The newly unveiled emblem will serve as the cornerstone of the tournament's visual identity and will be featured across all official promotional materials, branding and communication campaigns leading up to the event.

Baku will host the World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena, where the world's top judokas are expected to compete for medals in both the individual and mixed team events.