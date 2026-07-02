2 July 2026
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Baku launches countdown to 2026 World Judo Championships

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2 July 2026 15:53
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Baku launches countdown to 2026 World Judo Championships

The official communication campaign for the 2026 World Judo Championships in Baku has been launched, with ticket sales now officially open, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The prestigious tournament will take place from October 4 to 11 at the National Gymnastics Arena and is expected to bring together the world's leading judokas to compete for global titles.

As part of the campaign, organizers have also unveiled the championship's official visual identity, designed to reflect the spirit of the event, the energy of judo and Azerbaijan's role as host.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch world-class action in both the individual and mixed team competitions, while Azerbaijani supporters will be able to cheer on the national team on home tatami. The federation noted that hosting the World Championships once again highlights Azerbaijan's growing reputation in the international judo community and its long-standing commitment to the sport.

Organizers said further details, including the competition schedule, participating athletes, fan zones and special events, will be announced in the coming months. Tickets are available online through iTicket and at official sales points across the city.

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