4 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan's cadet judokas return home after historic 10-medal European Championships

Judo
News
4 July 2026 16:45
39
Azerbaijan's cadet judokas return home after historic 10-medal European Championships

Azerbaijan's national cadet judo team has returned home after delivering a historic performance at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Spain, where the team won a record 10 medals.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the sports community, media members, officials from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and their families.

Azerbaijan claimed two gold, three silver and five bronze medals to finish second in the overall team standings, marking one of the country's most successful performances at the tournament.

Zahra Guliyeva (40 kg) and Nihad Agayev (50 kg) won gold medals. Silver medals went to Farid Rzazade (50 kg), Sadiq Mammadov (73 kg) and Omar Akhundov (90 kg). Bronze medals were secured by Ibrahim Talibov (55 kg), Konul Eyvazli (48 kg), Ilkin Garayev (66 kg), Aykhan Hasanli (81 kg) and Yagub Mammadov (81 kg).

The outstanding result highlights Azerbaijan's continued strength in youth judo and reflects the country's long-term investment in developing young talent. The success in Spain also strengthens expectations for this generation as they progress toward junior and senior international competitions.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Official logo unveiled for Baku 2026 World Judo Championships
3 July 17:50
Judo

Official logo unveiled for Baku 2026 World Judo Championships

Design inspired by Azerbaijan's "Land of Fire" identity will represent the tournament's visual brand

Baku launches countdown to 2026 World Judo Championships
2 July 15:53
Judo

Baku launches countdown to 2026 World Judo Championships

Official campaign begins as tickets go on sale for the sport's flagship event
Tckaev wins gold, Heydarov takes bronze at Qingdao Grand Prix
27 June 15:32
Judo

Tckaev wins gold, Heydarov takes bronze at Qingdao Grand Prix

Azerbaijan increased its medal tally to three after another successful day in China
Ahmed Yusifov wins bronze as Azerbaijan opens Qingdao Grand Prix campaign
26 June 18:51
Judo

Ahmed Yusifov wins bronze as Azerbaijan opens Qingdao Grand Prix campaign

Ruslan Pashayev and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva narrowly missed the podium on the opening day in China

Azerbaijan Judo Federation explains Hidayat Heydarov's move to 81kg
25 June 17:59
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation explains Hidayat Heydarov's move to 81kg

Olympic champion's long-term weight category has not yet been decided, federation says
Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov to compete at 81kg at Qingdao Grand Prix
25 June 10:53
Judo

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov to compete at 81kg at Qingdao Grand Prix

Azerbaijan's judo star moves up a weight class after missing the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam

Most read

England delay Mexico arrival over espionage concerns ahead of World Cup clash
3 July 16:05
World Cup 2026

England delay Mexico arrival over espionage concerns ahead of World Cup clash

Thomas Tuchel's side remain in Kansas City as security measures are tightened before Round of 16 showdown

Last round of 16 spots secured as World Cup knockout bracket is completed
09:48
World Cup 2026

Last round of 16 spots secured as World Cup knockout bracket is completed - VIDEO

Argentina, Egypt and Colombia claimed the final tickets to the last 16 after dramatic victories
England, Belgium and USA advance to World Cup round of 16
2 July 09:29
World Cup 2026

England, Belgium and USA advance to World Cup round of 16 - VIDEO

Five Round of 16 fixtures have now been confirmed after three more knockout matches
FIFA explains disallowed Croatia goal after VAR drama against Portugal
3 July 10:32
World Cup 2026

FIFA explains disallowed Croatia goal after VAR drama against Portugal

Connected Ball Technology confirmed the offside decision that ended Croatia's World Cup campaign