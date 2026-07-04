Azerbaijan's cadet judokas return home after historic 10-medal European Championships

Azerbaijan's national cadet judo team has returned home after delivering a historic performance at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Spain, where the team won a record 10 medals.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the sports community, media members, officials from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and their families.

Azerbaijan claimed two gold, three silver and five bronze medals to finish second in the overall team standings, marking one of the country's most successful performances at the tournament.

Zahra Guliyeva (40 kg) and Nihad Agayev (50 kg) won gold medals. Silver medals went to Farid Rzazade (50 kg), Sadiq Mammadov (73 kg) and Omar Akhundov (90 kg). Bronze medals were secured by Ibrahim Talibov (55 kg), Konul Eyvazli (48 kg), Ilkin Garayev (66 kg), Aykhan Hasanli (81 kg) and Yagub Mammadov (81 kg).

The outstanding result highlights Azerbaijan's continued strength in youth judo and reflects the country's long-term investment in developing young talent. The success in Spain also strengthens expectations for this generation as they progress toward junior and senior international competitions.