16-year-old rider: “I have no rival who can perform stunts on horseback like me” – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Horseback riding has held a significant place in Azerbaijan since ancient times, playing an essential role in both agriculture and sports. Today, equestrian sports continue to thrive, attracting enthusiasts across the globe.

Traditional equestrian disciplines like speed races and mounted combat have helped preserve this rich cultural heritage. For Azerbaijanis, horses are more than animals - they are an integral part of the nation's identity, with traditions carefully passed down through generations.

One young rider continuing these traditions is 16-year-old Gulay Farzaliyeva. At just nine years old, Gulay gained widespread attention when videos of her performing daring maneuvers on horseback along the Sumgait Seaside Boulevard went viral. The footage resonated with viewers not just in Azerbaijan but also abroad, even earning her recognition as “the girl on horseback” in Turkiye and Arab countries.

Idman.biz reports that she gave an interview to Sumqayit24.az:

– Gulay, could you tell us a little about yourself?

– I was born on August 22, 2009. I've been riding horses since I was four years old, even riding without a saddle, which I found quite easy. My father taught me to ride, and this year I’ll turn 16. I’ve been riding for 11–12 years now.

– We’ve seen your viral videos on social media. Can you tell us more about them?

– I was nine when those videos were recorded. I was performing stunts on horseback. My father uploaded the footage, which quickly spread. People were amazed and shocked to see such daring riding at my age, especially on asphalt. The video appeared on numerous news platforms, even in Turkey and Arab countries. Some thought I was an Arab girl.

– How did your journey with horses begin?

– Thanks to my father, who introduced me to horseback riding. I’ve loved animals my entire life, but riding horses deepened that connection.

– Have you ever been afraid of horses?

– Not really. I’ve been riding since I was a child when you don’t grasp the risks fully. Horses can kick or bite if approached wrongly, but my father taught me how to handle them safely.

– Is it true that horses can recognize their owners by scent?

– Yes, they can. Some horses are very selective, refusing to let just anyone ride them. Others are more approachable, but each has its personality.

– You’re continuing a tradition of women riders in Azerbaijan. How does that feel?

– Our ancestors rode horses, but today, many parents hesitate to let their children near horses due to the risks. My father, however, took that risk. He trusted me around horses from a young age.

– You compete in show jumping. Do you ever think about quitting?

– Yes, I’m involved in show jumping, which is challenging and dangerous. Many parents avoid letting their kids try it. For now, I have no plans to stop—maybe only when I’m too old to ride.

– How do your peers react to your riding? Do any girls want to learn from you?

– Many girls are interested but scared to try. Even some of my students struggle to overcome their fear. But with persistence, we’ve managed to help some get past it.

– Have you suffered injuries?

– Of course. Falling off a horse is almost inevitable in this sport. Every rider experiences it at least once.

– Do you train horses as well?

– Yes, training horses can be tough. Each horse has a unique temperament—some learn quickly, while others can take over a year to settle down. Regular riding is key to maintaining their discipline.

– Do you see anyone as your rival?

– No, I don’t have any rivals who can perform stunts on horseback like I do. This is a high-risk sport, and many avoid it due to the potential for serious injuries.

– How do people in Sumgait react to your horseback riding?

– When I ride in Sumgait, people are often amazed. Once, while performing stunts on my fiery black horse, I fell off after a series of maneuvers. Everyone was filming it, and the horse continued as if nothing happened.

– Does anyone else in your family ride horses?

– Yes, my father and brother both ride. My brother, like me, is into show jumping but doesn’t perform stunts. My father used to do stunts but has passed that torch to me. When I was nine, the footage of my stunts caught the attention of Elchin Guliyev, the head of the State Border Service. He invited us to meet him and encouraged me to continue, offering the support of the Equestrian Federation and the Border Equestrian Center.

Idman.biz