New season of the Professional Chovgan League kicks off - PHOTO - VIDEO

The new season of the Professional Chovgan League has officially begun at the Bina Equestrian Center, organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF).

The opening ceremony was attended by ARAF President Elchin Guliyev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, and Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Idman.biz reports.

In the opening round of the new season, Sarhadchi triumphed over Buta Golden with a 3-0 victory. In the second match of the day, Polad and Elit played to a 0-0 draw. The final match saw Omar defeating the newly-joined team Khazar 5-1.

On the second day of the round, Shirvan claimed an 8-1 victory over Atilla, while Embawood beat Qarabag 7-0, and Zafar dominated Agstafa Dilbaz with a 10-0 score.

The next round of matches will be held on March 18-19, and the competition will conclude on November 26.

