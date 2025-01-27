IBSF World Cup St. Moritz: Azerbaijan’s snow polo team secures silver - PHOTO

The World Snow Polo Cup was held in St. Moritz, Switzerland, bringing together six competitive teams in a thrilling event.

Azerbaijan was represented by the team Azerbaijan - Land of Fire, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, Idman.biz reports.

In a series of intense matches, Azerbaijan’s polo team displayed remarkable skill and resilience, earning the silver medal. In the final, they faced off against Switzerland’s The Kusnacht Practice team, narrowly losing by a score of 4.5 to 5.

The Azerbaijani players were also presented with various commemorative gifts in recognition of their impressive performance throughout the tournament.

