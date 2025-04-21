Elnur Mammadov represents Azerbaijan at International Ethnosport Forum – PHOTO

The 7th International Forum of the World Ethnosport Confederation was held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The prestigious event gathered key figures from the global sports community, including President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, and sports ministers and officials from various countries, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kazim Gurbanov, President of the National Sports Types Association, and Muzadil Hasanov from the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation.

As part of the forum, the 6th Traditional Sports Awards Ceremony also took place. The Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation was recognized for its significant contribution to the development of ethnosport.

Idman.biz