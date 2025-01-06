Secretary General: "The Supercup match was tougher than the other games"

"The Supercup match was tougher than the other games," said Bahruz Nabiyev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF), in an interview with Report about the Supercup game in Chovgan.

Idman.biz reports that speaking about the decisive match between the Sarhadchi and Elit teams, Nabiyev said, "Chovgan, a great example of Azerbaijani national sports culture, always attracts interest in such important events. The final match was intense and exciting, with high-level competition between the teams. Of course, the Supercup match was more challenging than the others, because these teams are the champions of different leagues and tournaments. Both teams were highly defensive and launched counterattacks. Ultimately, Sarhadchi took advantage of a slight gap in Elit’s defense, winning 1:0 and becoming the Supercup champions. Both teams played excellently. Securing a spot in the Supercup competition is a significant achievement. Therefore, I congratulate both teams."

The Secretary General also shared his thoughts on the clubs' potential participation in international competitions: "Their participation in international competitions would be a significant step. However, currently, only the Azerbaijani national team participates in international tournaments."

As the president of the International Chovgan Federation (ICF), Bahruz Nabiyev stated that there are no plans to hold international competitions within the country this year. "This year, the ICF's continental games will be held, including the European Championship in September. The exact date has not been determined yet. Please note that the ICF organizes World Championships every two years in even-numbered years, and Continental Championships in odd-numbered years. It was also decided at the last assembly that the 2026 World Championship will be held in Baku."

Sarhadchi participated in the Supercup as the winner of the Professional Chovgan League, and Elit as the winner of the President's Cup.

Idman.biz