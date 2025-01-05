Sarhadchi crowned Chovgan Super Cup champions in thrilling final - VIDEO - PHOTO

The final match of the Chovgan Super Cup was held at the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center, organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF).

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem and continued with a grand closing ceremony, Idman.biz reports.

The closing ceremony featured performances by the exemplary orchestra and dance ensemble of the State Border Service, as well as renowned artists who presented various music and dance pieces.

The Super Cup showdown was a thrilling contest between Sarhadchi, winners of the Professional Chovgan League, and Elit, champions of the Chovgan President's Cup. In a tense and dynamic game, the Sarhadchi team claimed victory with a 1-0 score, securing the coveted Super Cup title.

The Super Cup was presented to the winning team by Elchin Guliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, and Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Idman.biz