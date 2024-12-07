7 December 2024
Sarhadchi became the champion of Azerbaijan

Equestrian
News
7 December 2024 14:26
16
Sarhadchi became the champion of Azerbaijan

The season has been concluded in the Professional Horseman League organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The matches of the last round, the decisive matches that will determine the 3rd place and the championship took place in the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center, Idman.biz reports.

In the first match of the day, the Elit team defeated Shirvan with a score of 5-0. In the next matches, Omar beat Qarabag by 7 goals, Zafar beat Aghstafa Dilbaz by 5 goals, and Polad beat Kohlen by 12 unanswered goals.

In the final match of the day and season, Sarhadchi won the championship title with a 13-0 victory over Embawood.

Based on the results of 90 games played in 18 rounds, Sarhadchi finished in the first place, Polad in the second place, and Zafar in the third place in the Professional Hammer League.

On December 14-24, the traditional President's Cup will be held.

Idman.biz

