5 December 2024
Olympic Champion Charlotte Dujardin handed 1-year ban for harsh treatment of horse - VIDEO

Equestrian
5 December 2024 15:01
Three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for one year after being accused of harsh treatment toward her horse.

Idman.biz reports that the 39-year-old equestrian has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (approximately $11,300).

The controversy arose just days before the 2024 Paris Olympics when footage emerged showing Dujardin repeatedly striking her horse's legs with a long whip. Following an initial temporary suspension, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has finalized her disqualification for one year. Suspended as of July 23, 2024, Dujardin will be eligible to compete again starting July 2025.

A decorated athlete, Dujardin has earned six Olympic medals, including three golds, one silver, and two bronzes, making her one of Britain’s most accomplished female Olympians alongside cyclist Laura Kenny. However, her suspension rules her out of Paris 2024, costing her the chance to add to her medal tally.

