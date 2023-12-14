President's Cup draw has been made

The drawing ceremony of the President's Cup in Chovgan was held.

Idman.biz reports that, 8 teams have been divided into 2 groups in the competition to be held at Bina Equestrian Center.

"Sarhadchi-Qarabag", "Polad", "Kohlen", "Shirvan" are in group A, and "Sarhadchi-Dolbaz", "Omar", "Zafar", "Embawood" are in group B.

The cup will be started on December 15 at 10:00 a.m. and matches will be held on those 3 days.

There will be other games of the group on December 17 and 19. The semi-finals will be held on the 21st of the month, and the match for the 3rd place will take place 2 days later. The final will be held on December 24.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the tournament will take place on December 15.

Idman.biz