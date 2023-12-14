14 December 2023
EN

President's Cup draw has been made

Equestrian
News
14 December 2023 17:13
President's Cup draw has been made

The drawing ceremony of the President's Cup in Chovgan was held.

Idman.biz reports that, 8 teams have been divided into 2 groups in the competition to be held at Bina Equestrian Center.

"Sarhadchi-Qarabag", "Polad", "Kohlen", "Shirvan" are in group A, and "Sarhadchi-Dolbaz", "Omar", "Zafar", "Embawood" are in group B.

The cup will be started on December 15 at 10:00 a.m. and matches will be held on those 3 days.

There will be other games of the group on December 17 and 19. The semi-finals will be held on the 21st of the month, and the match for the 3rd place will take place 2 days later. The final will be held on December 24.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the tournament will take place on December 15.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The newly commissioned headquarters building of "Sarhadchi" Equestrian Center was put into action – PHOTO
11 December 18:17
Equestrian

The newly commissioned headquarters building of "Sarhadchi" Equestrian Center was put into action – PHOTO

The newly commissioned headquarters building of the "Sarhadchi" Equestrian Center was opened in Novkhani village of Absheron region.

1 gold and 1 silver medal in Moscow
9 December 14:33
Equestrian

1 gold and 1 silver medal in Moscow

The finals of the "Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup" and the stage competitions of "Maxima Masters Eurasia Stars" were held in Moscow, the capital of Russia
The captain of the Azerbaijan national team: "We won a special victory on Victory Day"
9 November 11:43
Equestrian

The captain of the Azerbaijan national team: "We won a special victory on Victory Day"

"I am very happy."
Bahruz Nabiyev announced the date of the next World Championship to be held in Baku
9 November 09:58
Equestrian

Bahruz Nabiyev announced the date of the next World Championship to be held in Baku

"We were worried because this competition was held for the first time. But the race was more exciting than we expected."
The Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion - PHOTO
8 November 18:35
Equestrian

The Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion - PHOTO

The World Equestrian Championship dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been concluded
The Polish team was ranked at third in the world - PHOTO
8 November 17:15
Equestrian

The Polish team was ranked at third in the world - PHOTO

The first prize winner of the World Equestrian Championship dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was announced

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor