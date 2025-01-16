16 January 2025
EN

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

Hockey
News
16 January 2025 16:58
15
NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

For the first time in NHL history, a team scored a goal during a period without registering a single shot on target.

The unusual event occurred during a game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes, Idman.biz reports.

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke, preventing him from completing the play. Under NHL rules, this situation resulted in an automatic goal being awarded.

Remarkably, Buffalo went the entire third period without a single shot on target but still managed to score. The game ended with Buffalo defeating Carolina 4-2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Best hockey players of the 21st century
2 January 18:14
Hockey

Best hockey players of the 21st century

Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, tops the rankings
Trump urges Wayne Gretzky to challenge Justin Trudeau for Canadian Prime Minister
26 December 2024 10:31
Hockey

Trump urges Wayne Gretzky to challenge Justin Trudeau for Canadian Prime Minister

The offer came directly from the newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump
Goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic suffers unusual injury - VIDEO
11 December 2024 17:12
Hockey

Goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic suffers unusual injury - VIDEO

Pittsburgh Penguins' goalkeeper Alex Nedeljković sustained an unusual injury during an NHL regular season game against Colorado
Goalie duel turns violent in ECHL match between Utah Grizzlies and Kansas City Mavericks - VIDEO
10 December 2024 10:48
Hockey

Goalie duel turns violent in ECHL match between Utah Grizzlies and Kansas City Mavericks - VIDEO

The officials even warned Grizzlies' coaching staff about the need for further assistance to the injured goalie.
Referee Mitch Dunning injured and taken to hospital - VIDEO
19 November 2024 16:21
Hockey

Referee Mitch Dunning injured and taken to hospital - VIDEO

He is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision
New victory record in the NHL
10 November 2024 14:19
Hockey

New victory record in the NHL

Winnipeg Jets won 14 victories in the first 15 games of the season

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli