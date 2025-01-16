NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

For the first time in NHL history, a team scored a goal during a period without registering a single shot on target.

The unusual event occurred during a game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes, Idman.biz reports.

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke, preventing him from completing the play. Under NHL rules, this situation resulted in an automatic goal being awarded.

Remarkably, Buffalo went the entire third period without a single shot on target but still managed to score. The game ended with Buffalo defeating Carolina 4-2.

