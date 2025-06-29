29 June 2025
EN

Danial Janiyev: "I want a professional hockey team to be created in Baku"

Hockey
News
29 June 2025 16:01
12
Danial Janiyev: "I want a professional hockey team to be created in Baku"

"I believe that a professional team will be created in the country soon."

This was stated by Danial Janiyev, an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the United States, in his statement to Report, Idman.biz reports.

The athlete, who came to Baku and gave a "master class" to young hockey players, said that his impressions were positive: "I am happy to be in Azerbaijan. I feel at home. I want hockey to develop in Azerbaijan. Young children to be involved in this sport. I believe that a professional team will be created in the country soon. For this, the number of ice rinks should be increased."

Master class took place on the ice rink of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex. Danial Janiyev is one of the leading players of the Penn State University team in the United States. He trained in the American Hockey Federation system, participated in various international tournaments and showed high results.

Idman.biz

Related news

MASTERCLASS from an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the USA
14:13
Hockey

MASTERCLASS from an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the USA

He met with young hockey players of the Ojag Sport club and gave them a masterclass

Historic moment for Azerbaijani ice hockey: Danny Dzhaniyev to visit Baku
25 June 12:59
Hockey

Historic moment for Azerbaijani ice hockey: Danny Dzhaniyev to visit Baku

In a milestone event for ice hockey in Azerbaijan, U.S.-based professional hockey player Danial Janiyev (Daniyal Dzhaniyev) will visit Baku for the first time
Florida Panthers claim back-to-back Stanley Cups after dominant playoff run - VIDEO
18 June 10:26
Hockey

Florida Panthers claim back-to-back Stanley Cups after dominant playoff run - VIDEO

The Florida Panthers cemented their status as a modern NHL dynasty by winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup
WATCH: Draisaitl's OT magic lifts Oilers to historic comeback win
13 June 09:40
Hockey

WATCH: Draisaitl's OT magic lifts Oilers to historic comeback win

Leon Draisaitl etched his name even deeper into NHL playoff history on Thursday night
The new world champion will be determined in Stockholm
25 May 13:00
Hockey

The new world champion will be determined in Stockholm

The finalists of the Ice Hockey World Championship have been determined
Head coach of Ojag Sport hockey team: “I rate the team’s performance as 5+”
13 May 14:58
Hockey

Head coach of Ojag Sport hockey team: “I rate the team’s performance as 5+”

Alexander Blinov evaluates their performance at the Galaxy Cup international tournament held in Duba

Most read

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO
27 June 11:14
Football

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO

The annual salary of Cristiano Ronaldo, forward for Al-Nassr, has been revealed
Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen
27 June 14:52
Football

Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the hottest topics in the international transfer market
FIFA Club World Cup: Group Stage concludes – R16 matchups revealed
27 June 09:28
Football

FIFA Club World Cup: Group Stage concludes – R16 matchups revealed

Two matches were played on the final day of the stage