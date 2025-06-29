Danial Janiyev: "I want a professional hockey team to be created in Baku"

"I believe that a professional team will be created in the country soon."

This was stated by Danial Janiyev, an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the United States, in his statement to Report, Idman.biz reports.

The athlete, who came to Baku and gave a "master class" to young hockey players, said that his impressions were positive: "I am happy to be in Azerbaijan. I feel at home. I want hockey to develop in Azerbaijan. Young children to be involved in this sport. I believe that a professional team will be created in the country soon. For this, the number of ice rinks should be increased."

Master class took place on the ice rink of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex. Danial Janiyev is one of the leading players of the Penn State University team in the United States. He trained in the American Hockey Federation system, participated in various international tournaments and showed high results.

Idman.biz