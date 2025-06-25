Historic moment for Azerbaijani ice hockey: Danny Dzhaniyev to visit Baku

In a milestone event for ice hockey in Azerbaijan, U.S.-based professional hockey player Danial Janiyev (Daniyal Dzhaniyev) will visit Baku for the first time.

Dzhaniyev is set to meet with young hockey players from the Ojag Sport Club on June 29, where he will conduct a special masterclass session, Idman.biz reports.

The event will take place at the ice rink of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex and marks a major step in promoting and developing ice hockey in the country.

The session offers a unique opportunity for aspiring athletes, not only as motivation but also to gain valuable insights from a player who has trained and competed at the highest levels.

Dzhaniyev, currently a key player for Penn State University's hockey team, developed through the U.S. Hockey Federation system and has represented his team in various international tournaments with impressive performances. With Azerbaijani roots, he often emphasizes his connection to his heritage and will be engaging with local youth in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Idman.biz