MASTERCLASS from an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the USA

Azerbaijani professional hockey player Danial Dzhaniyev (Danny Dzhaniyev) living in the USA has arrived in Baku.

He met with young hockey players of the Ojag Sport club and gave them a masterclass, Idman.biz reports.

The first-ever meeting took place on the ice rink of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex. This was an invaluable opportunity for young athletes in terms of both motivation and learning professional knowledge and skills.

Janiyev is currently one of the leading players of the Penn State University club in the USA. He grew up in the American Hockey Federation system, participated in various international tournaments and showed high results. Danial, whose parents are Azerbaijani, constantly emphasizes his attachment to his national roots.

