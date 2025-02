12th round of the Azerbaijan Women's Handball Championship has started.

One match took place on the first day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

The final match Azeryol – Qarabag was held at AHF Arena. The nominal hosts won the match of the rivals competing for I-IV places - 32:21 (13:12).

Tomorrow Kur will face Idman Akademiyasy at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Idman.biz