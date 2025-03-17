Struggling national team: How long will the losing streak continue?

The Azerbaijani men's handball team has suffered another disappointing campaign in the Championship of Developing Nations.

The national team finished last among eight participants, extending its losing streak, Idman.biz reports.

Just like in the 2023 edition of the tournament, Azerbaijan lost all its matches. While the team ranked last out of 12 teams two years ago, this time, it finished at the bottom among eight.

Over the past two tournaments, Azerbaijan has endured nine consecutive defeats. Including their last match of 2019, the losing streak now stands at 10 games.

Azerbaijan’s last 10 matches:

15.06.2019 – 9-12th place: Malta 37:22 Azerbaijan

16.06.2019 – 9th place: India 46:28 Azerbaijan

25.04.2023 – Group stage: Bulgaria 30:19 Azerbaijan

27.04.2023 – Group stage: Nigeria 35:17 Azerbaijan

29.04.2023 – 9-12th place: Guatemala 28:20 Azerbaijan

30.04.2023 – 11th place: Malta 31:20 Azerbaijan

11.03.2025 – Group stage: Moldova 33:21 Azerbaijan

12.03.2025 – Group stage: Nigeria 29:17 Azerbaijan

13.03.2025 – Group stage: USA 45:25 Azerbaijan

15.03.2025 – 5-8th place: Paraguay 34:22 Azerbaijan

16.03.2025 – 7th place: Moldova 29:28 Azerbaijan

