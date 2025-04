Azerbaijan Cup among women's handball players has started.

One match took place on the first day of the match, Idman.biz reports.

Baku and Idman Akademiyasi entered the 1/4 final duel. The nominal guests, who went into the break with a 13:10 advantage, won without a match – 30:22.

Tahsil and Qarabag will face each other in the 1/4 final match to be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz