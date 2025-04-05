Victory from Baku and Azeryol

The next round of the final stage of the Azerbaijan Handball Championship has started today.

Azeryol and Baku faced each other in the first match of the day in the fight for I-IV places of the men's handball team, Idman.biz reports.

The game held at the AHF Arena resulted in a 27:21 victory for the nominal guests.

Azeryol, consisting of women's handball players, tested Idman Akademiyasi. The match held at the AHF Arena was, as expected, remembered by the advantage of the nominal host. As a result, the game ended with a 37:22 victory for Azeryol.

Idman.biz