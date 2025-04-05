6 April 2025
EN

Victory from Baku and Azeryol

Handball
News
5 April 2025 17:00
18
Victory from Baku and Azeryol

The next round of the final stage of the Azerbaijan Handball Championship has started today.

Azeryol and Baku faced each other in the first match of the day in the fight for I-IV places of the men's handball team, Idman.biz reports.

The game held at the AHF Arena resulted in a 27:21 victory for the nominal guests.

Azeryol, consisting of women's handball players, tested Idman Akademiyasi. The match held at the AHF Arena was, as expected, remembered by the advantage of the nominal host. As a result, the game ended with a 37:22 victory for Azeryol.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Championship will start
23 March 15:51
Handball

Zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Championship will start

The first stage of the zonal competitions will take place at the Shamkir Olympic Complex
Struggling national team: How long will the losing streak continue?
17 March 16:10
Handball

Struggling national team: How long will the losing streak continue?

The Azerbaijani men's handball team has suffered another disappointing campaign in the Championship
Azerbaijani national team lost again
15 March 17:35
Handball

Azerbaijani national team lost again

Men's Handball Championship of Developing Countries continues
Azerbaijan’s handball team sets an anti-record in Varna
14 March 14:15
Handball

Azerbaijan’s handball team sets an anti-record in Varna

The Azerbaijani men's handball team has set an anti-record in the Emerging Countries Championship

Isgandar Asgarov appointed for Georgia match
12 March 09:17
Handball

Isgandar Asgarov appointed for Georgia match

The federation’s press service has confirmed that Asgarov will serve as EHF delegate

Defeat in Varna
11 March 17:55
Handball

Defeat in Varna

The Azerbaijani men's handball team played its first match in the Emerging Nations Championship

Most read

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
4 April 15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025
3 April 09:52
World football

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified