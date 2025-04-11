12 April 2025
EN

Time of the Qarabag - Azeryol match was announced

Handball
News
11 April 2025 15:15
17
Time of the Qarabag - Azeryol match was announced

The next match schedules in the Azerbaijani handball championships have been announced.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

On April 12, there will be 3 matches in the fight for I-IV places in the final stage. At 13:00, the women's teams Idman Akademiyasi and Kur will take to the field of the AHF Arena.

Qarabag - Azeryol match will start at 15:00. The meeting of the rivals in the first two places is awaited with great interest.

At 17:00, the leaders' match will take place in the men's championship. Baku and Kur will face each other.

On April 13, 2 more matches will be held in the men's handball championship. First, Dinamo, which is fighting for V-VI places, will face Tahsil. The match, which will be held at AHF Arena, will start at 12:00. At 14:00, Ganjlar Birliyi and Idman Akademiyasi will face each other.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Victory from Baku and Azeryol
5 April 17:00
Handball

Victory from Baku and Azeryol

The next round of the final stage of the Azerbaijan Handball Championship has started today
Zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Championship will start
23 March 15:51
Handball

Zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Championship will start

The first stage of the zonal competitions will take place at the Shamkir Olympic Complex
Struggling national team: How long will the losing streak continue?
17 March 16:10
Handball

Struggling national team: How long will the losing streak continue?

The Azerbaijani men's handball team has suffered another disappointing campaign in the Championship
Azerbaijani national team lost again
15 March 17:35
Handball

Azerbaijani national team lost again

Men's Handball Championship of Developing Countries continues
Azerbaijan’s handball team sets an anti-record in Varna
14 March 14:15
Handball

Azerbaijan’s handball team sets an anti-record in Varna

The Azerbaijani men's handball team has set an anti-record in the Emerging Countries Championship

Isgandar Asgarov appointed for Georgia match
12 March 09:17
Handball

Isgandar Asgarov appointed for Georgia match

The federation’s press service has confirmed that Asgarov will serve as EHF delegate

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches