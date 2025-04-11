Time of the Qarabag - Azeryol match was announced

The next match schedules in the Azerbaijani handball championships have been announced.

It was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

On April 12, there will be 3 matches in the fight for I-IV places in the final stage. At 13:00, the women's teams Idman Akademiyasi and Kur will take to the field of the AHF Arena.

Qarabag - Azeryol match will start at 15:00. The meeting of the rivals in the first two places is awaited with great interest.

At 17:00, the leaders' match will take place in the men's championship. Baku and Kur will face each other.

On April 13, 2 more matches will be held in the men's handball championship. First, Dinamo, which is fighting for V-VI places, will face Tahsil. The match, which will be held at AHF Arena, will start at 12:00. At 14:00, Ganjlar Birliyi and Idman Akademiyasi will face each other.

Idman.biz