Zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Championship will start

Tomorrow, the zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Championship among boys' handball players of the 2010 and younger age groups will start.

The tournament will be held with the participation of junior handball players from different regions of the country, Idman.biz reports.

The first stage of the zonal competitions will take place at the Shamkir Olympic Complex. The teams representing the Western region from Ganja, Goygol, Mingachevir, Gazakh, Shamkir and Tovuz will compete in the event.

The next zonal competition will be held on March 26 at the Jalilabad Olympic Complex. Here, the teams from the southern region from Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Lankaran, Lerik, Neftchala and Yardimli will show their strength.

According to the regulations, the teams that take first and second places in each zonal competition will qualify for the final stage and will have the right to participate in the Azerbaijan Championship.

The zonal competitions, which will be held under the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, aim to reveal the potential of teenagers, along with the development of handball in the country.

Idman.biz