Men's Handball Championship of Developing Countries continues.

Azerbaijani militia played its next match today, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan team met with Paraguay in the match for 5-8th places. Azerbaijan national team, which lost all its matches in Varna, Bulgaria, left the field defeated this time too – 22:34.

Azerbaijan team will face the team that lost the Moldova-Cyprus duel in the match for 7th place tomorrow.

Idman.biz