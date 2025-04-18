18 April 2025
EN

Darja Varfolomeev: “I’m happy to be back in Baku”

Gymnastics
News
18 April 2025 17:01
22
Darja Varfolomeev: “I’m happy to be back in Baku”

Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev remains one of the brightest stars in the world of rhythmic gymnastics.

The German gymnast performed her hoop and ball routines on the first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku and later shared her impressions of the event, Idman.biz reports.

“I’m happy to be back in Baku and to have had the opportunity to showcase the routines I’ll be testing throughout the season,” she said. “There’s still work to be done, so I’ll continue to refine my performances. At the World Cup, my goal isn’t just to win medals — I also want to deliver routines that both my coach and I will be proud of. It’s important to assess what level we’re currently at.”

Varfolomeev also commented on her apparatus preferences, stating that she doesn’t favor any particular one:

“I try to bring something interesting to every training session, and I enjoy working with all the apparatus. Each routine is unique in its own way, so I can't really choose a favorite.”

At last year’s World Cup in Baku, Varfolomeev took home four gold medals and one bronze.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
European Champion: “We still have two medal chances—we’ll do our best to make them gold”
12:00
Gymnastics

European Champion: “We still have two medal chances—we’ll do our best to make them gold”

Seyidli expressed her happiness at successfully defending their title
Acrobats shine at European Championship – Medal tally - PHOTO
10:33
Gymnastics

Acrobats shine at European Championship – Medal tally - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani acrobatics team has opened its medal account at the European Championship in Luxembourg
Azerbaijani acrobats reach final at European Championship
17 April 17:33
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats reach final at European Championship

The European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship is currently underway in Luxembourg
Podium practice sessions held by participants of World Cup in Baku
17 April 13:06
Gymnastics

Podium practice sessions held by participants of World Cup in Baku

Teams participating in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are arriving in Baku
FIG: “Dazzling displays are anticipated at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku”
17 April 12:13
Gymnastics

FIG: “Dazzling displays are anticipated at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku”

FIG previewed the balance of power ahead of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, set to take place in Baku from April 18 to 20

Most read

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years
16 April 12:50
Football

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years

One of the sporting world’s most admired couples may be heading for a split
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene