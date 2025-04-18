Darja Varfolomeev: “I’m happy to be back in Baku”

Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev remains one of the brightest stars in the world of rhythmic gymnastics.

The German gymnast performed her hoop and ball routines on the first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku and later shared her impressions of the event, Idman.biz reports.

“I’m happy to be back in Baku and to have had the opportunity to showcase the routines I’ll be testing throughout the season,” she said. “There’s still work to be done, so I’ll continue to refine my performances. At the World Cup, my goal isn’t just to win medals — I also want to deliver routines that both my coach and I will be proud of. It’s important to assess what level we’re currently at.”

Varfolomeev also commented on her apparatus preferences, stating that she doesn’t favor any particular one:

“I try to bring something interesting to every training session, and I enjoy working with all the apparatus. Each routine is unique in its own way, so I can't really choose a favorite.”

At last year’s World Cup in Baku, Varfolomeev took home four gold medals and one bronze.

