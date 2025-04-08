8 April 2025
Mahsudova and Niftaliyev take the lead in World Cup rankings

8 April 2025 17:05
Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev have climbed to the top of the overall standings in the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

Their rise to the top was secured after winning a bronze medal at the second stage of the World Cup, held in Riccione, Italy, Idman.biz reports.

The result earned the Azerbaijani pair 50 points in the mixed synchronized trampoline event. They had previously earned the same number of points by winning bronze at the first stage of the competition, which took place in Baku.

With this achievement, Mahsudova and Niftaliyev have overtaken Uzbekistan’s Firangiz Ruziyeva and Mirzohid Hasanboyev, as well as the American duo Trevor Harder and Alexandra Mytnik in the overall standings.

Idman.biz

