7 April 2025
Seljan Mahsudova: “We repeated our Baku success in Italy”

Gymnastics
News
7 April 2025 15:41
Seljan Mahsudova: “We repeated our Baku success in Italy”

“We had prepared seriously for the competition,” said Seljan Mahsudova, a member of Azerbaijan’s national trampoline gymnastics team, in a statement to Idman.biz.

Mahsudova reflected on her recent bronze medal win at the FIG World Cup held in Riccione, Italy:

“I also had a chance to medal in the individual routine. I was disappointed not to make it to the final, but knowing we had a strong chance in the synchronized program kept me motivated. It was a tough competition, but I truly believed we could win. In the end, we claimed the bronze. We managed to repeat the result we had achieved in Baku.”

In the mixed synchronized trampoline final, Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev scored 46.570 points, earning their second career medal at a World Cup event.

