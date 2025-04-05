5 April 2025
EN

Mahsudova and Niftaliyev in the World Cup final

Gymnastics
News
5 April 2025 12:30
22
Mahsudova and Niftaliyev in the World Cup final

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Riccione, Italy.

The competition began with the performance of mixed pairs in synchronized jumping, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev took fourth place in the qualifying round. They reached the final with 46.070 points.

Mahsudova and Niftaliyev will also perform in individual competitions.

Azerbaijani athletes won bronze medals in synchronized jumping at the first stage of the World Cup held in Baku.

Idman.biz

