World Championship: Mahsudova and Niftaliyev begin to fight

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Championship kicks off today in Riccione, Italy.

Today will feature the qualification round for mixed pairs in synchronized jumping, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani duo of Ali Niftaliyev and Seljan Mahsudova, who won a bronze medal in the first round of the World Championship held in Baku, will compete for a spot in the final.

On April 5, individual competitions will take place, where our gymnasts will aim to secure a spot in the semifinals, which will feature the top 24 participants.

The semifinals will take place on April 6 in the morning, with the finals scheduled for the evening.

