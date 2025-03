The Azerbaijani junior team won a silver medal in group exercises at the AGF Trophy rhythmic gymnastics tournament held in Baku.

In the five-ring final, our athletes rose to the second step of the podium, gaining 23,000 points, Idman.biz reports.

The Hungarians won gold, and the Georgians won bronze.

The group team will also compete in another final - in exercises with five clubs.

Shams Agahuseynova previously won a bronze medal in the ball exercise in the junior competition.

