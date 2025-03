The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series will continue in Croatia, with the next stage set to take place in Osijek from April 10-13.

Azerbaijani gymnasts will also participate in the ranking event, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s roster for the Osijek World Cup:

Nikita Simonov – Current leader in rings at the World Cup

Ivan Tikhonov

Rasul Ahmadzada

Daniz Aliyeva

As in the previous stages, the competition in Osijek will feature only individual events.

Idman.biz