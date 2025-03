Azerbaijan's trampoline team is preparing for the second stage of the World Cup.

The competition will take place from April 4 to 6 in Riccione, Italy, Idman.biz reports.

Gymnasts from 22 countries will participate in the tournament. Representing Azerbaijan will be Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev.

It is worth noting that at the World Cup held in Baku, they won a bronze medal in a new trampoline gymnastics discipline – synchronized mixed pairs.

Idman.biz