Who will Agharzayev and Tikhonov compete against in the World Cup finals?

The second day of finals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku has been set.

Tomorrow’s competitions will feature balance beam and floor exercises for women, while vault, pommel horse, and horizontal bar events will take place for men, Idman.biz reports.

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts have secured spots in the finals:

Murad Agharzayev will compete in the vault final against Mingqi Huang (China), Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine), Yegor Sharamkov (Neutral Athlete), Beno Kunst (Slovenia), Eddie Penev (Bulgaria), Dimitar Dimitrov (Bulgaria), and Chandrasekhar Naidu Uday (India).

Ivan Tikhonov will take part in the horizontal bar final, facing Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan), Kenta Chiba (Japan), Kazuki Matsumi (Japan), Noah Kouavita (Belgium), Mingqi Huang (China), Ricards Plate (Latvia), and Ioann Jimshileishvili (Georgia).

Additionally, earlier today, Azerbaijani gymnasts Deniz Aliyeva (vault) and Nikita Simonov (rings) competed in their respective finals.

