5 March 2025
19 countries to compete in European Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
5 March 2025 12:21
22
The second Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup will take place in Baku, with 19 countries confirmed to compete.

The competition will be held from May 1-4, featuring a total of 179 gymnasts, Idman.biz reports.

Of these, 79 will compete in the senior category, and 100 will participate in the junior division. In the group events, eight senior teams and nine junior teams will compete.
Alongside the hosts, gymnasts from Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Estonia, Croatia, Cyprus, DR Congo, Czech Republic, Israel, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, Ukraine, and South Korea will also take part.

The full list of participating gymnasts will be announced later.

The first European Cup was also held in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena last year.

Idman.biz

