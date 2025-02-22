Road to Los Angeles begins in Baku

Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in Baku is not only the start of a new season for flying gymnasts, but also the first competition under the updated rules for the Olympic cycle, aimed at Los Angeles 2028.

In the new calculation system, the difficulty value of certain elements has been increased, Idman.biz reports.

In other words, universal compositions will be evaluated higher. Christophe Lambert, President of the Trampoline Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, said on the subject: "We have rebuilt the difficulty system that has not changed for 20 years."

A gymnast's score for a trampoline performance is calculated by adding up four different scores: the combined score of the difficulty of the 10 elements in the program, the score of execution, the flight time score, which is based on how long the gymnast stays in the air between elements, and the score of horizontal displacement, which measures how far the athlete moves from the center of the trampoline net.

After examining all aspects, the technical committee concluded that the main contenders for medals prefer the same elements and combinations as the other participants. Lambert expressed his opinion in this regard: "We found that some very interesting elements were not used because they did not have the right value. Therefore, we decided to change the assessment of difficulty. Now its importance will increase."

According to the new code, some elements, such as the triple somersault with one full rotation performed in the air during each rotation, have become more difficult. This encourages gymnasts to try them.

The assessment of elements in acrobatic jumps and double mini-trampoline has remained unchanged.

The technical committee is also testing a new format that will be used for the final stages of the synchronized trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling at the World Games to be held in Chengdu, China in August. If previously the top eight finalists determined the winners, now the top four will continue to compete in the decisive stage. Two participants will remain in the final, and those who did not make it to the final will fight for bronze.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz