Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Seljan Mahsudova has reached the semifinals of World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijani athlete, an Olympic participant and multiple World Cup winner, showed the 5th result in the qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

She received 55,000 points from the judges.

Olympic silver medalist, neutral athlete Violetta Bardzilovskaya, achieved the best result in the preliminary round.

Another Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast, Shafiga Humbatova, was 18th.

Idman.biz