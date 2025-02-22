22 February 2025
First semi-finalists of the World Cup in Baku have been determined

Gymnastics
News
22 February 2025 13:44
First semi-finalists of the World Cup in Baku have been determined

Andrey Buylov became the winner of the qualification competition of the World Cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in Baku.

The performance of the trampoline athlete, who competed under a neutral flag, was evaluated by the referees with 63.320 points, Idman.biz reports.

This result allowed him to take first place, ahead of the two-time Olympic champion, neutral gymnast Ivan Litvinovich.

Based on their performances in the qualification, 16 athletes advanced to the semi-finals.

The best result among men in the Azerbaijani team was shown by Nijat Mirzayev, who took 19th place.

