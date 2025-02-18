19 February 2025
EN

Seljan Mahsudova: "I would like to start the season with a successful result"

Gymnastics
News
18 February 2025 18:17
16
Azerbaijani trampolinist Seljan Mahsudova shared her thoughts on preparing for the World Cup to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz reports that she expressed her hope for a positive outcome: "We traditionally start the year at our arena, and we hope for a successful result that will serve as motivation for the entire season. It will ease our preparation for the upcoming competitions."

Mahsudova, who is also an Olympic participant, will be competing in synchronized trampoline: "Actually, I have often been asked why I don't try myself in synchronized events. So, in the upcoming World Cup in Baku, I will officially debut in this category alongside Shafiga Humbatova. I think it will be an interesting experience."

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will feature athletes from 15 countries.

Idman.biz

