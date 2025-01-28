Dmitriy Kramarenko provides update on Gymnast daughter’s recovery

"The doctor’s strategy focused on preserving the knee joint so she could continue her career," said former Azerbaijan national football team goalkeeper Dmitriy Kramarenko.

Currently a goalkeeping coach at CSKA Moscow, Kramarenko shared details about the recovery progress of his daughter, gymnast Lala Kramarenko, following her surgery, Idman.biz reports.

“She can now walk, swim, and give masterclasses without issues, but the load on her leg is still restricted. In this regard, everything is going well. She has consulted with doctors in Israel, where she underwent rehabilitation. We’ve given her knee a complete two-month rest to ensure full recovery. Only after this period will we have clarity on when she can resume her career at the highest level,” he explained.

Lala Kramarenko, a 2021 European champion and a multiple-time junior world and European champion, won five gold medals at the 2024 Russian Championship. She underwent surgery in July last year. However, Russian national team head coach Irina Viner claims her healthy meniscus was removed instead of an injured one.

