13 January 2025
EN

The Magical World of Children: New Year show held in Baku - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
13 January 2025 09:00
4
The Magical World of Children: New Year show held in Baku - PHOTO

A captivating New Year show titled "The Magical World of a Child" was held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, organized by the Ojag Sport Club.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of those who tragically lost their lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route, Idman.biz reports.

The show featured mesmerizing performances by professional athletes from the Ojag Sport Club, showcasing artistic gymnastics, aerobics, and acrobatics. Vibrant dances set to both national and international music added a special charm to the event.

The audience, young and old alike, was immersed in the enchanting spirit of the New Year, creating unforgettable memories. Children had the opportunity to journey into a magical fairy tale world. The beloved New Year character, Santa Claus, delighted them with songs, dances, games, and festive humor.

Notable attendees included Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, and the family of National Hero Igor Kshnyakin, who was posthumously honored after the tragic plane crash.

Idman.biz

Related news

NEW FORMAT in European Gymnastics - Perfect 10
11 January 15:01
Gymnastics

NEW FORMAT in European Gymnastics - Perfect 10

Winners in each category will receive a cash prize of 500 euros
Azerbaijani gymnasts training in Guba
9 January 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts training in Guba

The training camp will continue until January 14
Azerbaijani gymnasts among top medal contenders at the World Games
8 January 18:56
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts among top medal contenders at the World Games

The FIG website highlights the mixed pair of Madina Mustafayeva, the silver medalist at the World Championships in aerobics, and Vladimir Dolmatov as strong contenders
Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku
6 January 16:41
Gymnastics

Trampolining stars ready to kick off the new season in Baku

The first World Championship of the year will be hosted in our capital on February 22-23
Ojag Sport to host 'The Magical World of a Child'
6 January 15:37
Gymnastics

Ojag Sport to host 'The Magical World of a Child'

The show, titled "The Magical World of a Child," will take place on January 12 at the Baku Olympic Complex
Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss
4 January 16:29
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani sports suffered a heavy loss

Faig Rajabov passed away at the age of 92

Most read

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Messi eyes to be back to Europe
11 January 10:16
Football

Messi eyes to be back to Europe

The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026
El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO
10 January 09:20
Football

El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO

The second finalist of the Spanish Super Cup has been determined