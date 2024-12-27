Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Among those who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger en route from Baku to Grozny near Aktau, Kazakhstan, was the parent of Azerbaijani national gymnasts.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina, İdman.biz reports.

"Igor Ivanovich Kşnyakin, the father of our gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina, lost his life in the plane crash. We wish Allah's mercy on all crew members, including Captain Kshnyakin Igor Ivanovich," she wrote.



The Embraer passenger plane, operated by AZAL and en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Were 67 people on board, including 42 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz citizens. As a result of the crash, 38 passengers died, and 29 survived, including 3 children.

Idman.biz