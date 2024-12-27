27 December 2024
EN

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
27 December 2024 11:11
19
Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Among those who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger en route from Baku to Grozny near Aktau, Kazakhstan, was the parent of Azerbaijani national gymnasts.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina, İdman.biz reports.

"Igor Ivanovich Kşnyakin, the father of our gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina, lost his life in the plane crash. We wish Allah's mercy on all crew members, including Captain Kshnyakin Igor Ivanovich," she wrote.


The Embraer passenger plane, operated by AZAL and en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Were 67 people on board, including 42 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz citizens. As a result of the crash, 38 passengers died, and 29 survived, including 3 children.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Siyana Vasileva: "The course in Egypt was extremely beneficial"
26 December 12:31
Gymnastics

Siyana Vasileva: "The course in Egypt was extremely beneficial"

Vasileva shared her experience participating in a course for rhythmic gymnastics coaches in Cairo, Egypt
Baku to host European Cup again
25 December 15:55
Gymnastics

Baku to host European Cup again

The event will take place from May 1-4 at the National Gymnastics Arena
Tatiana Lavrenchuk-Vizer: "My love for Baku is always with me"
25 December 15:38
Gymnastics

Tatiana Lavrenchuk-Vizer: "My love for Baku is always with me"

Lavrenchuk-Vizer also spoke about her athletes
Baku 2027 and four more World Championships in three years
25 December 14:44
Gymnastics

Baku 2027 and four more World Championships in three years

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced the complete schedule for rhythmic gymnastics world championships
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation delays year-end conference following plane crash
25 December 14:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation delays year-end conference following plane crash

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has postponed its year-end press conference
FIG: "From zero to history in three days flat"
24 December 18:08
Gymnastics

FIG: "From zero to history in three days flat"

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has praised Azerbaijan’s remarkable achievements

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters