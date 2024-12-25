Tatiana Lavrenchuk-Vizer: "My love for Baku is always with me"

"My love for Baku is always with me, and I miss the city deeply. I have many friends and acquaintances there," said Tatiana Lavrenchuk-Vizer, head coach of South Africa's Klerksdorp School of Gymnastics.

Idman.biz reports that Lavrenchuk-Vizer, originally from Baku, shared her thoughts after a recent training camp held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

"The training camp went very well, and we are very satisfied. The coaches at the arena were more than willing to work with us and offer their support. We are open to constructive feedback and always strive to improve," she said.

Lavrenchuk-Vizer also spoke about her athletes: "I brought two gymnasts with me, both 15 years old. One of them is Shady Johnson, who placed third at this year's African Junior Championship and is currently ranked number one in South Africa. The other is Oratile Volanto, who started gymnastics late at the age of 12 but is steadily improving. We aim to help Oratile develop further and achieve success."

She highlighted her connection to Azerbaijan, mentioning her former students: "I studied at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport. My first students are from there, and I had the chance to meet them during my visit. One of them is Gulara Nuriyeva, a Master of Sport of Azerbaijan."

Lavrenchuk-Vizer also shared her views on recent changes in rhythmic gymnastics rules: "I believe the rules have become more complex artistically. This is not something that can be taught; it’s either there or it isn’t—it comes from within. If a child understands this, it becomes easier for them. The emotional aspect is far more challenging than the physical."

Idman.biz