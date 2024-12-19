Azerbaijan to host 7 major gymnastics events in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan will host seven major international gymnastics competitions as part of the global gymnastics calendar.

The dates for six of these events have already been confirmed, Idman.biz reports.

Baku will host the World Cup competitions in four disciplines. The season will kick off on February 22-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena, with trampoline and tumbling specialists taking the stage.

From March 6-9, Baku will hold the World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics, followed by the rhythmic gymnastics World Cup from April 18-20.

On June 13-15, acrobats will also come to Baku for a World Cup stage.

Additionally, in the second half of the year, competitions from the European Gymnastics calendar will take place in Azerbaijan. The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship will be held in Ganja, along with European age-group tournaments in the same discipline.

The dates for these events are also confirmed: November 9-11 for the age-group competitions, and November 14-16 for the continental championship.

Another significant event will be the Rhythmic Gymnastics II European Cup, which was previously hosted by Baku last year. European Gymnastics has already announced the event, with the exact dates to be determined later.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz