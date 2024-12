Rector's Cup for sports gymnastics will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The competition will be jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy, Idman.biz reports.

In the cup, students studying in the first academic year of the academy's undergraduate level will test their strength in the program of free movements, arms of different heights and hoops.

Rector's Cup will take place on December 19.

