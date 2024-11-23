Azerbaijan Gymnastics Championship: Winners to be determined across 6 categories

On November 25, the Azerbaijani Championship and competition in men's and women's artistic gymnastics will kick off.

According to Idman.biz, the event will be held over two days at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The competition will feature gymnasts in six categories:

• Children (2015-2016)

• Pre-teens (2017)

• Kids (2013-2014)

• Teens (2011-2012)

• Youth (2007-2010)

• Adults (2006 and older)

Athletes will showcase their skills in various gymnastics disciplines, including:

• Vault

• Floor exercise

• Pommel horse

• Rings

• Parallel bars

• Horizontal bar

