FIG Committee President: 'Azerbaijan group all-around team had an excellent result at the 2024 Paris, ranked 5th' - INTERVIEW

'Azerbaijan is great hospitality, friendly people, a combination of ancient history and very modern architecture'

Donatella Sacchi is the President of the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). We present an exclusive interview with the Italian for İdman.biz.

- How do you remember the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games, where you participated?

- It was a fantastic. First time wearing shoes with heels, difficult to walk. Training with the top teams of that time, looking to such great level of gymnastics as Nadia Comaneci, Nellie Kim, Liudmila Tourischeva.

I was a simple gymnast, not at that level, and for me, it was already a big achievement to be there. I felt honored to watch them so close and admired them.

- Tell us about your duties as the President of the FIG Technical Committee.

- I was elected at Tokyo Congress in 2016, for the first time, entering in force 1st January 2017. I lead the WAG Technical committee, setting the Code of Points every Olympic cycle, as part of EC board dealing with FIG rules and regulations. Part of my duties is to prepare and run the Judges courses at each Olympic cycle, and lead the main FIG competitions with the Technical Committee.

Sometimes I’m consultant for the Italian Gymnastics Federation, making tests to the gymnasts or running lectures for judges and coaches. Anyway, I do for any federation requesting.

- You have been to Azerbaijan several times...

- I visited Baku for the first time as the President of the FIG WAG Technical Committee in 2017. The following year I visited for FIG Congress and also as a guest for European Championships. Anytime was wonderful. They have a great hospitality!

Rich country, clean and friendly people, combination of ancient history and very modern architecture. The circuit of Formula 1 and Leclerc was second this year with Ferrari. I like the history and was interested to know about the old tower and its legend.

- What can you say about Azerbaijani gymnastics?

- The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes many competitions in various FIG disciplines at the European and world level. Every year they organize the AGF Trophy in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics and Rhythmic Gymnastics with the participation of the best gymnasts from all over the world. The competition is part of the FIG World Cup series, and in the Olympic year it is a qualifying event for the Olympic Games.

Nikita Simonov was a silver medalist on the rings at the last European Championships. But the strongest discipline in Azerbaijan is rhythmic gymnastics. The group all-around team had an excellent result at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ranked 5th. They have won many medals in prestigious European and world competitions. In rhythmic gymnastics, Zohra Agamirova also qualified and participated at the Paris Olympics.

Former gymnast Kristina Pravdina was a judge at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as was her colleague in men's artistic gymnastics Rza Aliyev. Natalya Bulanova is a member of the FIG RG Technical Committee, and Siyana Vasileva, former gymnast of the group, has been elected athlete’s representative to the FIG RG Technical Committee.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov currently works for renewing the European Gymnastics structure. He created a work force inside the Executive Committee with specific goal. I believe that he will achieve even greater success in his work.

Rasim

İdman.biz