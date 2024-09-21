About our FIG acrobats: "This is the best result of the Azerbaijani team"

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) celebrated the result of the Azerbaijani acrobatic team, which won a silver medal in the team event at the world championship held in Guimaraes (Portugal).

Azerbaijan team lost to China in the intense fight for gold, Idman.biz reports.

FIG said that the team awards are the first of the 16 titles awarded at the World Championship: "In the final ranking, which takes into account the first three places of the team in the qualifying stages, China scored 81 points, which was equal to the total points scored by Azerbaijan.

Extra point rules mean the higher-ranked country wins the men's event, with China leading the standings in both tempo and balance moves.

Thanks to the first three performances of the mixed pair of Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov and the first three performances in the men's group, Azerbaijan won the silver medal. This is the best result of the team."

Idman.biz