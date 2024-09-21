21 September 2024
EN

About our FIG acrobats: "This is the best result of the Azerbaijani team"

Gymnastics
News
21 September 2024 13:06
20
About our FIG acrobats: "This is the best result of the Azerbaijani team"

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) celebrated the result of the Azerbaijani acrobatic team, which won a silver medal in the team event at the world championship held in Guimaraes (Portugal).

Azerbaijan team lost to China in the intense fight for gold, Idman.biz reports.

FIG said that the team awards are the first of the 16 titles awarded at the World Championship: "In the final ranking, which takes into account the first three places of the team in the qualifying stages, China scored 81 points, which was equal to the total points scored by Azerbaijan.

Extra point rules mean the higher-ranked country wins the men's event, with China leading the standings in both tempo and balance moves.

Thanks to the first three performances of the mixed pair of Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov and the first three performances in the men's group, Azerbaijan won the silver medal. This is the best result of the team."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani acrobats will perform at the World Games
14:42
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats will perform at the World Games

İn Guimaraes the teams that took the first six places have qualified for the multi-forum
None of Azerbaijani aerobic masters in Italy has reached the final yet
13:20
Gymnastics

None of Azerbaijani aerobic masters in Italy has reached the final yet

The Azerbaijani aerobics team takes part in the world age group competitions held in Pesaro
Azerbaijani athlete was 18th in the Grand Prix among teenagers - PHOTO
11:36
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani athlete was 18th in the Grand Prix among teenagers - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athlete performed short and free programs and scored 129.84 points among 35 athletes
6-time World Champion gives seminar to Azerbaijani coaches and judges - PHOTO
20 September 16:52
Gymnastics

6-time World Champion gives seminar to Azerbaijani coaches and judges - PHOTO

Belarusian specialist held a seminar for trainers in Baku

Azerbaijani Coach Leads High-Performance Rhythmic Gymnastics Camp in India- PHOTO
20 September 16:45
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani Coach Leads High-Performance Rhythmic Gymnastics Camp in India- PHOTO

Her coaching skills were highly praised by the J&K administration
FIG distinguishes Azerbaijani gymnast
20 September 12:41
Gymnastics

FIG distinguishes Azerbaijani gymnast

" They will all be back for more..."

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award
20 September 15:08
Chess

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

Carlsen and Polgar received their awards at the gala evening