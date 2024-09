Ojag Sports Club will hold the third International Ojag Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

The competition is set to take place from October 3 to 6 at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes from both Azerbaijani and foreign clubs will participate in the competition. During three days, athletes of different age groups will compete for prizes.

385 gymnasts performed in individual program and 24 teams performed in in group exercises at the last year's Ojag Cup.

