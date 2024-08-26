The star ambassadors of the World Championship have been presented

The organizing committee of the World Aerobics Championship, which will be held in Guimaraes, Portugal, presented the star ambassadors.

The competition, which will be organized with the participation of the Azerbaijan national team, will take place on September 19-22, Idman.biz reports.

The ambassadors of the championship will be the Portuguese couple Sofia Rolao and Gonzalo Roque, who won the first title for their country in 2011. Some of the main stars of the upcoming world championship are representatives of Azerbaijan. Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov will compete in the men's duets, Raziya Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov will compete in the mixed doubles competition.

Teams of 29 countries will participate in the World Championship. Qualifications for the 2025 World Games will also be awarded at the World Cup. The five pairs or groups with the most points in the qualifying round will win tickets to the multi-sport event in Chengdu, China.

Idman.biz