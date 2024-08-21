World cup series in Baku

In 2025, the rhythmic gymnastics world cup series will consist of four stages instead of five.

If the first tournament of the series was usually held in Greece in recent years, the tournament in Palao Faliro will not be on the calendar in the new season, Idman.biz reports.

The first round of the 2025 World Cup series will be held in Sofia on April 4-6. Then it will be Baku's turn (April 18-20).

After the competition at the National Gymnastics Arena, the third round of the series will take place in Tashkent (April 25-27). Milan will host the final of the world championship next year (July 18-20).

Idman.biz