President of the Cameroon National Badminton Federation, Vice-President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee and member of the Council of the African Badminton Confederation Odet Esembe Engulu visited Baku.

Idman.biz reports that he visited the National Gymnastics Arena during her visit and became familiar with the conditions of the arena.

Engulu also took commemorative photos with members of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and gymnasts.

